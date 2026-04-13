When asked by Maria Bartiromo in a Sunday interview where he expects oil prices to be when the midterm elections roll around in November, President Donald Trump said he anticipates they will "a little bit higher" or "around the same" as they are today.

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Here’s where they are today:

WTI: $104.60/gallon

Brent: 102.80/gallon

That means gasoline prices will be higher for longer.

It means diesel prices will be higher for longer.

Those diesel prices haven’t fully made their way into higher prices for food, clothing and other consumer goods yet, but they will.

That means another round of inflation is coming.

Adjust your expectations accordingly.

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