Another week, another massive fire caused by the spontaneous combustion of EV batteries - Take a look at this incredible conflagration being reported out of China today, where a BYD-owned parking garage goes up in toxic smoke:

You can be sure the American media will studiously ignore this story.

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U.S. Oil Blockade Is Set to Boost American Exports—and Prices at the Pump - Solid piece here from WSJ energy writers Colin Eaton and Benoit Morenne detailing the rapid rise of U.S. crude oil exports. The report comes in the wake of estimates that at least 121 big oil tankers are either in or headed to the refineries arrayed along the coast of the Gulf of America to fill up with crude.

Key excerpt: