India walked away from its bid to host COP33 — here’s why - The cache’ of playing host to 50,000 private jet-flying climate grifters from all over the globe appears to be losing its cache’ in the new world order being constructed by the U.S. and President Donald Trump. India committed during the COP28 conference in 2023 to hosting COP33 in New Delhi, but quietly informed the UN that it has smartly reconsidered the need to waste tens of billions of dollars on that annual scam.

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When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the stage at the Dubai climate summit in December 2023, he pledged that India would host the climate conference. It was a moment of ambition, a signal that India was ready to lead, particularly as a self-declared voice of the Global South.

The bid to be host from the UN’s Asia-Pacific Group was supported by the BRICS group of Brazil, China, India and South Africa in July 2025.

But just 18 months later, India quietly withdrew in a four-paragraph letter dated April 2, according to Climate Home News, which first broke the story.

The annual Conference of the Parties or COP is the United Nations climate summit where 198 parties — 197 countries plus the European Union — gather to measure progress and negotiate responses to climate change. Hosting the conference confers status, agenda-setting power, diplomatic visibility and a platform to shape the global conversation.

A weakened climate consensus

Experts and policy analysts say that India’s withdrawal reflects a shift in global priorities, with COP wielding less status than previously amid global instability and the pull of priorities at home. In recent years, the global climate consensus has weakened. The Paris Agreement, the 2015 global pact under which countries set voluntary national targets to limit global warming, has been under increasing strain, particularly with the Trump administration withdrawing the US from the agreement for the second time.