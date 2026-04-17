Let’s start with the X post of the Day:

America’s Energy Dominance in Two Charts



Every day is a good day to remind all X users about the dominant position the oil and gas industry has created for the United States.

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Some key facts:

- America produces more #oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined.

- America produces more #naturalgas than Russia, Iran, and China combined.

- Production of both oil and gas are set to increase significantly this year.

- America leads the world - by far - in production and exports of #LNG.

- America is a major exporter of oil to serve global demand.

- U.S. exports of both oil and LNG are rising in response to the Middle East crisis.

- America’s dominant position in oil and natural gas insulates the U.S. from supply shocks now developing in other countries around the world.

- Oil production and exports in Venezuela have risen 25% since January in response to the Trump-driven revitalization.

- 350,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil which had been going to China at highly discounted prices now goes to other nations at full market prices.



This is #EnergyDominance in action. This is why we #DrillBabyDrill and #BuildBabyBuild.



That is all.

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Trump says Iran agrees to hand over ‘nuclear dust’ - At a White House press availability on Thursday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. is getting close to a long-term ceasefire deal with Iran after Iran’s leaders promised to halt their uranium enrichment program and hand over their stores of what he calls “nuclear dust” already in hand. If true and finalized, this would be a turning point that could ease the current oil supply crisis.