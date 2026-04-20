The open/closed/open again/closed again status of the Strait of Hormuz has set crude prices rising again, with Brent rising into the mid-$90s and WTI right back up into the high $80s as of this writing at 5 a.m. CT Monday. President Trump spent the weekend alternately promising a quick ceasefire deal with Iran and to blowup all of Iran’s power plants and bridges, depending on which signal he sought to send to the Iranian regime at any given moment.

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Following the principle of “take Donald Trump seriously but don’t take him literally,” the proper conclusion seems to be that neither of those two scenarios seem likely to materialize in the near future - or ever, in the case of blowing up Iran’s power plants. A far more likely scenario involves the administration ultimately implementing the far more targeted and strategic military program to seize Kharg Island and eliminate the IRGC forces who are holding the world hostage at the Strait of Hormuz. That is the campaign the U.S. has apparently been preparing to mount for weeks as it has sent an unprecedented array of military assets into the Middle East theater.

All of which means we should expect this see-sawing in oil markets to continue for weeks - if not months - to come. I wish I was wrong about this, but I don’t think I am.