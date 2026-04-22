America’s Coal Comeback Continues Apace - Those who watch the Energy Realities Podcast which I co-host on Monday mornings with Stu Turley, Irina Slav, and Tammy Nemeth will know that, since early 2024, I’ve predicted that the United States would be forced to not only prevent the retirement of existing coal power plants scheduled for forced premature closures, but also to permit the building of new coal plants.

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My belief has been that this would become necessary due to a variety of real-world factors: Explosive electricity demands for one thing; the lack of natural gas infrastructure in some parts of the nation for another; and the inability of solar/wind+batteries to truly displace real baseload power capacity in the final analysis. I pointed out in early 2024 that this would ultimately have to happen regardless of which political party captured the presidency in 2024’s elections.

As it turns out, both glorious events are already taking place to little media pushback, with the permitting of new coal plants in Alaska and in the Lower-48 states, and efforts by Secretary Chris Wright and President Trump himself to prohibit the premature closure of plants in many parts of the country.

The most recent example came on Tuesday with this Truth Social post from President Trump:

Full Text:

My Administration just delivered a BIG WIN for the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which I love, and WON by the largest margin in History. Based on this, the Commerce Department worked with Governor Josh Shapiro, who has now agreed to keep open TWO BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN COAL PLANTS in Indiana and Armstrong Counties. Radical Left Lunatics wanted to get rid of these wonderful Plants in favor of WIND FARMS, which kill the birds, and are both costly and ineffective. We will never allow that to happen! Thankfully, we struck a deal to guarantee these Plants will not be “retired.” I WILL ALWAYS FIGHT FOR THE FANTASTIC PEOPLE OF PENNSYLVANIA! President DONALD J. TRUMP

[End]

Glorious. We need more of this.

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And we need more of this even in the natural gas mecca of Texas, as evidenced by this story at ZeroHedge: