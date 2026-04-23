X and other social media platforms have been filled in recent days with viral videos of refineries around the world going up in smoke, with the posters commenting that it’s all a result of a nefarious global conspiracy to exacerbate the loss of supply from the Middle East.

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Much as I hate to be the voice of reason on any topic, I decided yesterday that somebody needed to try to calm the waters, and put up this X post on the topic:

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Some points of caution on all the images of refineries “burning down” around the world we are seeing on X and other social media in recent days.

Grok says there are roughly 825 oil refineries operating worldwide today.

That count doesn’t include the hundreds of smaller, “teapot” refineries operating today in China and other countries.

Refining is a hazardous business in which it is likely at least one such fire takes place in one of these refineries on most days.

Any refinery fire is going to create a butt-ton of black smoke regardless of its level of severity.

That said, most of the videos of fires which have gone viral in recent days have turned out to be pretty minor incidents that won’t result in long-term refinery closures, consistent with industry trends throughout history.



All of which mitigates against the likelihood that some sort of nefarious global plot is behind these fires.



Bottom line: Y’all calm down.



That is all.





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