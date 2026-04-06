David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
6h

The HUGE California gas prices include costs for the so-called high-speed rail for the last few decades, high state-specific costs, with over $1.30 per gallon going toward taxes, environmental fees, and climate programs. Key components include a ~61-cent state excise tax, ~23-cent cap-and-trade fees, ~14-cent Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) fees, plus federal taxes, sales tax, and higher refining costs for cleaner fuel blend.

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william howard's avatar
william howard
6h

sounds like Calif needs pipelines to somewhere rather than trains to nowhere

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