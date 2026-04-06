The impacts of Bari Weiss’s change of editorial direction at CBS News are becoming readily apparent now as her program focused on reporting actual news instead of toeing the Democrat party line begins to take hold in the newsroom. This trend rose to new prominence over the last few weeks, landing hardest on California Governor Gavin Newsom with a series of well-researched investigative reports.

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As California and the profligate taxing and spending of its state government turns the Golden State into both an energy basket case a national security risk, it is obvious Weiss has ordered her news teams to lavish special attention on the state and Newsom’s mismanagement of it.

Weiss isn’t trying to transform CBS into a network version of Fox News - far from it. The platform’s new direction is not pro-Trump or pro-Republican propaganda: It’s straight reporting of serious news stories impacting our entire country which the other networks have largely failed to cover. It’s real reporting on real news by reporters and editors taking the facts where they lead.

That’s all anyone can ask.

CBS’s flagship program 60 Minutes took the extraordinary step of dedicating a full 1/3rd of its show Sunday night to an expose’ of Newsom’s famed “high-speed train to nowhere.”

Here’s an outtake that was released Sunday afternoon:

Here’s Newsom looking like a Batman movie villain as he promotes the nation’s biggest single boondoggle of the last 16 years in 2010:

Seriously, how vacuous does a person have to be to cast a vote for anyone who looks, speaks, and moves like that? If the rumored lizard people are real, Newsom must be their lizard king.

That story came on the heels of CBS News’s Sacramento affiliate’s airing of an investigative piece taking issue with Newsom’s frequent lie that the state’s onerous gasoline prices are attributable to corporate price gouging. It’s abject nonsense and everyone knows it, but CBS is the first legacy news organization I’ve seen go after it.

Importantly, the report is so compelling that Weiss made the decision to run it on the landing page at CBSNews.com last week.

Here’s an excerpt:

For years, California leaders accused oil companies of price gouging. Instead, a six-month-long CBS News California investigation revealed a complicated reality shaped by state policies, refinery closures, and global supply risks that uniquely impact California’s isolated fuel market. What CBS News California Investigates found: Why California gas costs more: Higher taxes, labor and business costs, combined with environmental programs, regulations, and the state’s unique fuel blend, drive up baseline prices.

The political narrative is shifting: After failing to prove price gouging — and grappling with the impact of two shuttered refineries — state leaders are now publicly acknowledging the need to incentivize oil companies to stay.

Why refineries are leaving: Rising costs, increasing regulations, long-term policy uncertainty, and shrinking returns

Why global conflict matters: California’s growing reliance on overseas refining is increasing volatility — and validating long-standing industry warnings that outsourcing refining increases the risk of price spikes. $6 per gallon California drivers pay the highest gas prices in the nation. As the conflict in the Middle East increases gas prices globally, California gas continues to be the most expensive in the nation, rising above $6 a gallon. Last time gas hit $6 a gallon in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom began accusing oil companies of price gouging. California’s supermajority Democratic legislature held a taxpayer-funded “price gouging” special session, culminating with legislation that was intended to cap oil company profits and force them to open their books. More than two years later, state officials say they found no evidence of illegal price gouging. Instead, two refineries shut down, taking nearly 20% of the state’s refining capacity.

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This is extraordinary, the kind of balanced, real journalism so many Americans have longed to see from the legacy media and literally never gotten. Naturally, this return to actual reporting instead of TDS-based advocacy is costing CBS in the ratings as it loses the woke lunatic segment of its audience. Weiss and Paramount CEO David Ellison are no doubt banking on the strategy more than making up for it with a new segment of Americans who crave getting straight reporting from somewhere, anywhere and being left to form their own opinions about what’s happening in the world.

CBS News is not alone in taking Newsom and California’s government to task for their profligate frauds and failures. The New York Post moved in 2025 to establish a beach head in Los Angeles, where it competes on a daily basis with the worthless LA Times, a formerly great newspaper that is now in its death throes of existence.

The Post chimed in with a story of its own on Newsom’s rail boondoggle on Sunday:

It also published a piece about gasoline prices in the Golden State, which, despite Newsom’s lies about price gouging and Trump have long been the highest of any state in the nation thanks to all the taxes, fees, and special gas blends mandated by the state government:

Here’s an excerpt from that one:

California’s fuel crisis has reached a shocking new milestone as diesel blows past $8 a gallon in San Francisco — the highest price ever recorded in any U.S. city. The average price of the fuel – used to power everything from trucks to industrial machinery – sat at a statewide $7.67 per gallon Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association, also the most Californians have ever paid. Now experts are warning the huge surge is going to hit consumers in the pocket by summer, with everyday goods set to skyrocket. Just weeks ago, on March 2, diesel in California was $3.90 a gallon, meaning prices have doubled in a month. The spike comes as the rest of the U.S. sees diesel prices begin to stabilize after soaring in the wake of military action against Iran and the closure of the Straits of Hormuz. The continued rise comes as U.S. Energy Information Administration data found nationwide diesel prices rose by just 2.6 cents in the last week of March, with three regions actually seeing prices fall. But California is bucking the trend, with prices jumping a whopping 34.9 cents, highlighting how exposed the state is to supply shocks. Unlike much of the country, California has no direct fuel pipelines from outside the state, meaning most supplies must be imported by ship, rail or road, according to Industry Dive. The state also has a limited number of refineries, while strict environmental regulations aimed at shifting consumers away from fossil fuels have made the market more vulnerable to disruption. Industries across the supply chain are already feeling the squeeze and are warning consumers will soon feel it at the cash register – especially for perishable goods that rely on refrigerated transport.

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Add in to all this energy reporting that didn’t exist in California just a year ago, and you can see that Newsom’s life is getting harder and harder as his second term in office enters its final 8 months. On thing’s for sure: None of this is helpful to Newsom’s presidential aspirations. What a blessing that could become for the rest of us.

Finally, in an energy story not focused on California, the toothless OPEC+ cartel move on Sunday to raise its May production quotas by a whopping…wait for it…206,000 barrels per day. Talk about futile gestures - holy smokes.

Here’s the post I put up on X about this one:

Full Text:

In what may qualify as the most meaningless gesture in the history of oil, OPEC+ just "agreed" to hike oil output by another 206,000 bpd for May.



After the largest supply shock in history. You can't make this stuff up.



Let's add some context to this bit of peak #EnergyAbsurdity:



• Strait of Hormuz blocked since late February amid US-Israeli war with Iran

• 12-15 million bpd wiped out — up to 15% of global supply gone

• Crude already near $120/bbl, with analysts warning $150+ if it drags on

• Repairing damaged infrastructure? "Costly and takes a long time" (their words)



This tiny quota bump is less than 2% of the barrels actually missing. Pure symbolic theater while the world holds its breath for Iran's permission slip to move oil.



Energy absurdity level: EPIC.



America shouldn't be waiting on chokepoints halfway around the world. Unleash domestic production — now. The barrels we need are right here at home. This is why we #DrillBabyDrill.

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You really cannot make this stuff up, folks. Don’t even try.

That is all.

We should all hope the strategy is ultimately rewarded.

God bless Bari Weiss for giving it the old college try in the face of fierce pushback and defamation.

That is all.