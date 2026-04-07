There’s a global commodity supply shock coming and it involves far more than crude oil as I detailed at the Daily Caller last week. From LNG to fertilizer to refined products to helium, to aluminum and more, big portions of global supplies of a variety of crucial goods transited the Strait of Hormuz prior to February 28. A supply shock is coming, and whatever happens at President Trump’s “deadline” at 8:00 PM ET tonight won’t head it off.

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Here’s an excerpt from the referenced Daily Caller Piece:

Liquefied Natural Gas: Prior to Feb. 28, Qatar supplied an estimated 17%-20% of global LNG needs to importing countries, mainly in Asian and European markets. Shortage of LNG supply means higher utility prices for consumers and higher emissions as utilities switch to coal.

Fertilizers: About half of the global supply of urea (high nitrogen solid fertilizer) comes from the Persian Gulf region. It will take longer to develop, but a severe shortage of fertilizer will inevitably create severe food shortages. A long-term loss of half the world’s supply of fertilizer will result in skyrocketing costs that will force many farming operations into bankruptcy.

Helium: Roughly 30-35% of global helium supplies also came from the Persian Gulf prior to the Iran Conflict. That helium is a crucial feedstock for the manufacturing of all sorts of products, perhaps most importantly computer chips. Even more problematic, almost all the Middle East’s helium has derived from the same Qatari LNG plants that were knocked out by Iranian missiles in the Conflict’s early days, and which Qatar says will be offline for three to five years.

Ammonia – A major feedstock for the production of fertilizers. Almost one-third of global supplies come from the Middle East. Gulf producers account for about 30 percent of worldwide ammonia exports.

Sulfur – A byproduct of oil/gas processing which is used in fertilizers, rubber, metals processing, and chemical manufacturing. Nearly half of the world’s traded/seaborne sulfur supply originates from the Persian Gulf region.

Broader fertilizers – Roughly 20 percent to 30 percent of the global non-urea fertilizer trade transits the Strait each day, with phosphate fertilizers making up most of that percentage.

Aluminum – The Middle East accounts for about 8 percent to 10 percent of global aluminum supplies. A significant majority of Gulf exports must transit the Strait.

Petrochemical feedstocks and derivatives – These include refined products like liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, polyethylene and polypropylene precursors for plastics, packaging, and manufacturing. The Middle East supplies about 30 percent of global seaborne exports, roughly 40% of polyethylene, and more than 37 percent of naphtha flows to Asia.