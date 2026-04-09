Watching the crude oil markets has been like watching a tennis match in recent weeks, as traders panic or heave sighs of [temporary] relief in response to the day’s news. The last 48 hours have seen wild swings in both Brent and WTI in response to first, the announcement of the “ceasefire” between the U.S. and Iran [but apparently not between Israel and Hezbollah] and the almost immediate reneging on the agreement by Iran.

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WTI fell like a rock overnight Tuesday following the deal, dropping from $115 to $92, a decrease of more than 20% in a few hours. But then, as Wednesday rolled along and Iran let just 2 oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz before shutting things down again in response to Israel’s latest aggressive defense of itself from incoming Hezbollah rockets, prices started moving back up. This morning, WTI is once again knocking on the $100/bbl door, with Brent just about $1/bbl behind.

Where we go from here will depend on today’s developments, but thus far, there have been zero tanker transits through the Strait on Thursday, as the sun is about to set over the Persian Gulf.