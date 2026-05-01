The Global Energy Order Is Breaking Down - The theme of this piece at the WSJ is that the free flow of petroleum across oceans is out and resource nationalism is in. That is happening as governments like the UAE, which are rational actors where energy is concerned, prioritize national security and energy security interests over globalist desires.

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As Stu Turley and I discussed with Mike Ariza and California Assemblyman Stan Ellis in the podcast posted here this morning, it’s a reality that is about to come down hard on California as oil tanker traffic from Asia to the Golden State comes to a screeching halt. Having been intentionally transformed into an energy island by the governing Democrat party, California has no viable alternative to imports of oil and refined products via ships now.

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