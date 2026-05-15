Cuba Says It Has Run Out of Oil - So, what comes next, now that Cuba’s oil supplies - key to its power grid remaining online - have run out? This is the outcome the White House has worked to create since January’s deposition of Nicolas Maduro, as it attempts to exert the so-called “Donroe Doctrine” throughout the Western Hemisphere.

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After months of a debilitating energy crisis that has caused widespread power outages, Cuba’s oil reserves have run dry, the government said, which is likely to plunge the country into even more frequent, bigger and longer nationwide blackouts.

The government has been grappling with a severe energy crisis for more than two years because of crumbling infrastructure and a dwindling supply from its longtime benefactor Venezuela.

While Cuba produces some oil for domestic use, power plants are down and supplies have been exhausted, Vicente de la O Levy, Cuba’s minister of energy and mines, said on Wednesday night.

“We have absolutely no fuel oil, absolutely no diesel,” Mr. de la O Levy said. “In Havana, the blackouts today exceed 20 or 22 hours.”

When electricity returns, it can be for as little as an hour and a half, he said.

Venezuelan fuel stopped flowing to Cuba entirely in January, after the United States seized Venezuela’s leader and took control of Venezuela’s oil industry. Later, the Trump administration imposed an effective blockade barring all foreign oil from reaching Cuba, which had also received shipments from Mexico.

The governments in Havana and Washington have been engaged in secret negotiations for weeks. For Cuba, the goal is to end the energy blockade. For the United States, the talks are focused on ending the government’s grip on the economy and ending political repression.