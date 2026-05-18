Chart of the Day, from @Barchart on X: China currently has 38 nuclear reactors under construction - the United States has ZERO:

Sprinkle that on your bacon and eggs and chew on it this morning.

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The World Can’t Get Enough U.S. Energy, Keeping Prices High for Americans - Let’s call this the misleading headline of the day courtesy of the Wall Street Journal. The subhead to this story gets it partly right: The rise in U.S. exports has contributed to lowering domestic inventories. But the header is wrong - this isn’t causing high gas prices at the pump for U.S. drivers.

But hey: In the legacy media today, accuracy always takes a back seat to attracting clicks.

Key Excerpt:

The world is making a run on U.S. energy, setting American motorists and foreign buyers on a collision course. President Trump and his administration have successfully talked down and taken measures to contain American energy prices. That, combined with the fact that the country has a huge surplus, has prompted overseas buyers to buy huge volumes of U.S. oil, gasoline, jet fuel and other products they aren’t getting from the Middle East. U.S. oil prices settled Friday at $105.42 a barrel, down more than $7 from last month’s high. For now, the U.S. has been able to meet needs at home and replace some of the missing Gulf barrels. No nation in the world’s history has ever exported as much energy: It shipped 14.2 million barrels of crude and products a day late last month—the rough equivalent of one out of seven barrels consumed globally in ordinary times. But trouble is brewing. U.S. oil producers are barely stepping up their output, refineries are running at full-throttle, and domestic stocks are getting depleted fast. The upshot: American consumers are set to keep paying more for fuel to stay inside the U.S.’s borders. “This is all just going to end so badly,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at commodities- and shipping-data provider Kpler. “We have to essentially get squeezed to the point where prices move higher to stop the barrels leaving.” The Trump administration is trying to tamp down rising prices, including by waiving restrictions on trade between U.S. ports and releasing oil from strategic stockpiles. Trump said last week he supports suspending the federal gasoline tax. Gasoline prices nationally averaged $4.51 a gallon on Sunday and could keep climbing into Memorial Day weekend, the starting gun to the busy summer driving season. The administration has said it wouldn’t impose a ban on energy exports. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on CNBC last week that the U.S.’s economic future depends on selling its energy abroad and that this was a top item on the Trump agenda. “We can’t be a major energy exporter to the world if we decide sometimes to stop exporting our energy,” he said.

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