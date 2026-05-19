The Pentagon Wants 300,000 Drones But China Controls The Magnets - Charles Kennedy captures the Pentagon’s big drone conundrum in this piece at OilPrice.com: The U.S. military wants to get up to speed in the realm of drone warfare after watching both Iran and Ukraine use them to great advantage in their ongoing wars with superior opposition. But just one problem: The supply chains for both the magnets needed by drone tech and the rare earth minerals used to make them remain largely controlled by China despite the progress made over the last year by the Trump administration.

Share

Key Excerpt:

Over the past two years, drones have fundamentally reshaped modern combat like no other technology since the machine gun. Ukraine built over 1.2 million of them in 2024 alone.

The magnets that powered nearly every single one came from China. That means that one move from China could potentially shut down the military of major countries in the West.

The Pentagon has watched that play out in real time. And its response has been the most ambitious autonomous weapons program in modern American history.

In June, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Unleashing American Drone Dominance” that would help boost drone production both in commercial and military sectors.

The next month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo planning to build up drone manufacturing by approving the purchase of hundreds of American products.

Add to that a defense budget for 2026 with $13.6 billion for autonomous systems, and it’s becoming clearer by the day just how committed the U.S. is to drones as a part of their defense strategy.

However, allocating billions of dollars to the problem can’t fix the supply chain issue behind the manufacturing of these magnets.

Today, at least 80,000 components across 1,900 U.S. weapons systems depend on Chinese-sourced rare earths. That’s not just drone motors — it includes guidance systems, sensors, and virtually every platform the Pentagon fields.