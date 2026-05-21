Huge Permian Basin Lease Sale Nets $4 Billion in Lease Bonuses For The Feds - X Poster Chris Atherton and our friend Tim Stewart at USOGA have the details:

Full Text:

Share

The Department of the Interior generated over $4 billion in total receipts from a Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale in New Mexico and Texas, underscoring strong industry demand for domestic energy development on public lands.



The Bureau of Land Management leased 74 parcels totaling 33,530 acres during the quarterly lease sale. Combined bonus bids and rental payments from the sale totaled approximately $4,007,944,870. Revenue generated through lease sales is shared between the federal government and the states where the parcels are located.



“America is sitting on some of the richest energy resources in the world, and President Donald J. Trump is committed to putting those resources to work for the American people,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This over $4 billion lease sale is another sign that President Trump’s American Energy Dominance Agenda is delivering results. By cutting costs and removing barriers to development, we are unleashing American energy, strengthening national security, creating jobs and generating significant revenue for taxpayers and local communities.”

[End]

Here is Tim’s response from his USOGA account:

Full Text:

The May 2023 BLM New Mexico lease sale was the highest grossing one during the Biden administration.



It brought in $78,844,369 in total receipts.



They offered 45 parcels totaling 10,123 acres and sold 37 parcels covering 8,596.25 acres.



The difference now vs then was the Biden administration intentionally offered lower value, lower potential acreage for lease.



Just barely enough to meet the letter of the law which generated marginal interest.



The lack of participation was then used to argue that there was a lack interest from industry to justify offering even less acres next time.



It became a self-fulfilling prophecy until Trump 2.0 when potential was unleashed again.



The more you know....

[End]

Key to Note:

Before yesterday’s sale, the previous record lease bonus haul by the BLM in a New Mexico sale was $972 million in Trump’s first term in 2018.

Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy, fresh off its big acquisition of Coterra Energy, was the big bidder, ponying up $2.6 billion in this single lease sale.

But even without Devon’s huge investment, this sale surpassed the previous record by 50%.

Amazing.

As Tim says in his X post, the industry is so back, baby.

********************