Oil Slides as Ships Move Toward Hormuz - Good story here from the WSJ which details why, even if this proposed deal between the U.S. and Iran goes into effect soon - an increasingly unlikely outcome - it would take months for the market to return to anything resembling normal. Those who claim everything would quickly go back to where things stood on Feb. 28 underestimate the extent of the damage that has taken place to Middle East infrastructure and scale of market displacements that have occurred.

Share

They also tend to ignore the fact that this deal would still leave an irrational bunch of zealots who have no desire to live peacefully among the community of nations in charge of a still-fairly formidable military.

Key Excerpt:

A reopening would reduce inflation pressures. That, in turn, would support household spending and corporate margins. It would also give central banks, including the Federal Reserve, more room to hold rates steady or even revive rate-cut plans. Still, it would be difficult to return energy supplies to their prewar level quickly given the damage to facilities, halted oil production and broader obstacles to shipping through Hormuz, said Hamad Hussain, commodities economist at Capital Economics. “All of this will keep oil prices elevated for some time—prices would only start to trend lower as and when the supply-demand balance in the oil market materially improves, which is likely to be well into 2027,” Hussain said. In addition, fuel prices could take longer to decline than crude-oil prices because of depleted inventories and damage to production facilities. Global stockpiles—which governments rushed to drain as Middle Eastern supplies dried up—have fallen at a record pace since the start of the war. They plunged by 250 million barrels over March and April, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based club of energy-consuming nations. A deal would stop the bleeding, but the world then has to refill depleted tanks.

[End]

********************

Oil market at ‘tank bottoms’ in Asia, and Europe isn’t far behind, warns market veteran Jeff Currie - Carlyle’s Chief Strategy Officer Jeff Currie provides good analysis here related to rampant misperceptions in the media related to oil and refined products storage levels around the world.

Key Excerpt:

Oil markets are nearing minimum operating levels in Asia, with Europe likely next and the U.S. potentially facing shortages by July, said veteran market strategist Jeff Currie on Monday, underscoring the global energy shock due to the Iran war. Headline global inventory figures can be misleading as much of the oil stored worldwide cannot be used immediately, said Currie, Carlyle’s chief strategy officer of energy pathways and co-chairman of Abaxx Markets. A large portion of that oil is needed to keep pipelines and storage systems running safely, leaving only a smaller share available for the market. Asia is already close to these so-called “minimum operating levels,” Currie told CNBC on the sidelines of the UBS Wealth Conference in Singapore. Global oil markets have been under strain since the outbreak of the Iran war earlier this year, after disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz sharply curtailed energy exports from the Middle East. “We’ve seen explosive prices on products. Jet fuel has come down, but diesel has now gone up above jet fuel. So, the problem here in Singapore continues. It just moved from jet to diesel,” said Currie. Europe could begin seeing similar strains within weeks, as the current relief from U.S. oil flows may prove temporary, and as the summer driving season starts. “I would say, Asia, you’re there. Europe, give it about another month, and look for July being a problem in the U.S.,” Currie said.

[End]

********************

The Real Reason Trump Needs a Deal with Iran - Interesting analysis here from Free Press writer Eli Lake about factors motivating President Trump to make a deal now. I don’t necessarily agree with it all but Lake is a strong writer with a lot of real connections, unlike too many of the poseurs in the legacy media.

Key Excerpt:

But Trump is hearing it from all parts of his coalition. Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Sunday warned the president via X that the Iranian regime is lying, and that the $25 billion that the U.S. is reportedly offering in sanctions relief and unfrozen assets would be paying “tribute” to a terrorist regime. Senator Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, posted Saturday on X: “The rumored 60-day ceasefire—with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith—would be a disaster.” Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham has warned throughout the weekend that ending the war now would give Iran a victory they did not earn on the battlefield. For the president’s critics and supporters alike, it looks like Trump has lost his nerve. He is coming under a lot of pressure from within his own administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to two administration officials, has quietly warned that continuing the war without opening the strait risks setting off a global financial meltdown. His approval rating has dipped to 37 percent in recent polls, the lowest of his second presidency. And his top political advisers and GOP members of Congress have warned that prolonging the Iran war would worsen the already gloomy prospects for Republicans in the midterm elections. But there are other factors pushing the president to cut a deal. The military is running out of precision munitions and missile interceptors. This has left the U.S. and its allies vulnerable to Iran’s short-range ballistic missiles. “We have degraded Iran’s missile stocks, but not enough where they can’t threaten the Gulf,” one military official told me.

[End]

Note: This is a rarity for the Free Press - an important piece that is not hidden behind its paywall. So you can go read the rest.

********************

Oil and LNG tankers exit Hormuz, heading for Pakistan and China - Good piece here from Reuters detailing the fact that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has picked up in recent days, though it remains a small trickle compared to its pre-March 1 levels.

Key Excerpt:

Ship-tracking data showed three ​liquefied natural gas tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, heading to Pakistan, ‌China and India, as well as a supertanker with Iraqi crude for China after being stranded for nearly three months. The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28 has severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and ​LNG supply normally flows. The vessels join a handful of supertankers ​leaving the Gulf this month via a transit route that Iran has ordered ships to ⁠use. Last week, three Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) made their way to China and South Korea with 6 million barrels of ​crude. LNG tanker Fuwairit crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and is expected to discharge its cargo in Pakistan on ​Tuesday, LSEG and Kpler shipping data showed. The vessel, sailing under the Bahamas flag, loaded LNG at Qatar’s Ras Laffan port around March 28.

[End]

Note: Prior to March 1, transits of tankers and container ships through the Strait averaged 130 vessels per day. This is progress, but it ain’t that.

********************

Mideast War Does Little to Dampen Outlook for Gas Demand - Energy Intelligence reports that attendees at the annual natural gas-focused Flame conference held in Amsterdam are taking a “don’t worry, be happy” outlook on how their industry will emerge on the back side of the Iran Conflict.

Key Excerpt:

Gas market players have maintained a sanguine outlook amid the energy crisis stemming from the Mideast war and its disruption of around 20% of global LNG flows. Despite some early signs of price-induced demand destruction, the consensus coming out of the annual Flame conference in Amsterdam was that impacts from the crisis will be largely short-term once traffic resumes through the Strait of Hormuz. With growth markets in Asia still hungry for gas, little demand left to cut in Europe and new supplies from the US and elsewhere able to partially fill the supply gap, delegates believe the medium- to long-term trajectory of global gas demand remains robust. Asia, the growth engine for global gas demand, is the biggest buyer of Mideast LNG and thus has been hit hard by the crisis. Asia-Pacific LNG imports from the Mideast fell by 33% in the first four months of 2026, to 12.3 million tons, compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from ship tracker Kpler. The sharp decline in supplies from Qatar and the UAE has had a near-immediate impact: "If you're looking at [gas] demand, clearly with the conflict in the Middle East, what we are seeing is a reduction of demand: There is less injection in [gas] storage, there is fuel switching and most countries now are producing power from coal," Marco Saalfrank, head of merchant trading for Swiss-based Axpo Solutions, told the conference. Ingvar Egeland, head of LNG for Equinor, told Energy Intelligence that high prices earlier this decade destroyed a lot of demand in Europe, but what remains there is "base demand" and unlikely to fall further.

[End]

Interesting.

That is all.