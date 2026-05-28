The Green Zealots Will Never Leave Us Alone - Great commentary here from Fox News contributor and writer Guy Benson about why no one should take the current lull in climate hysteria as an indication the movement is somehow dead. The fact is that it will never go away voluntarily because it is nothing more than an extension of the global socialist endeavor. These people will never stop unless and until they are forced to stop.

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Watch the video - a transcript follows:

Transcript:

Stuart Varney: Too much fun with this. The Climate catastrophe claims - it’s falling away. Trump’s rolling back strict green regulations. It’s all over, isn’t it? The climate catastrophe is no more. It’s gone.

Guy Benson: Well, you urged these people a moment ago to go away and leave us alone, and I have bad news: They will never leave us alone.

It’s an omni-cause, and they will flit about from one issue to another to fulfill some larger goal, which really is about fighting capitalism in the West, and you can fill in the blanks on what the cause du jour might be. This sparks a few observations, Stu.

Number one: They were so dead set sure that everyone was wrong. Anyone who might question their orthodoxy and the so-called science was wrong and as the science has changed or as they’ve been exposed you have to wonder what else have they been dead wrong about while fully asserting their righteousness. I’d say a lot of different issues.

The second point is how - and you are totally right to nail this - the clout of this issue is significantly diminished. The fact that perhaps the most recognizable so-called climate campaigner on Earth, Greta Thunberg, has moved on to a new zealous obsession, which is hating Israel, tells you everything that you need to know.

And one other data point on that, I will invoke your home country, the so- called Green Party in the UK is no longer really about green issues, at least in the traditional sense. It’s much more about the green-red alliance between Islamists and Marxists, and their animating issue now is hating Israel, not greenness.

So, they will move on to something else, but they will not leave us alone.

Varney: I don’t know why I’m smiling, but it is kind of funny, isn’t it?