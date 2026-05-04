Trump Says U.S. Will Guide Stranded Ships Through Strait of Hormuz - So, we’re in a new phase of the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz as President Trump commits to a plan in coordination with big insurance companies and shippers to “guide” stranded tankers and other ships through the choke point. Importantly, the White House says the plan doesn’t involve any U.S. Naval vessels entering the area as Iran claims to have hit one Navy ship with pair of missiles. The Pentagon has denied that report.

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President Trump said Sunday that the U.S. would start guiding commercial ships out of the Strait of Hormuz where they have been trapped by the war between the U.S. and Iran, in an arm’s-length effort to unblock the vital supply route.

“Countries from all over the World…have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business.”

The new mechanism, which Trump dubbed “Project Freedom,” is effectively a coordination cell to move traffic through the Strait, involving countries, insurance companies and shipping organizations, according to two senior U.S. officials. It doesn’t currently involve U.S. Navy warships escorting vessels through the strait, the officials said.

But European diplomats and shipowners recalled previous failed attempts by the president to get shipping moving, including his call for NATO allies to send warships, a request that went unheeded. Without warship escorts, a coordination cell is unlikely to markedly change the situation in the strait, they said.