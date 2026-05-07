Apparent major oil spill off Kharg Island - X user Jack Prandelli posted this around 5:00 a.m. CT on Thursday:

Here’s the clip:

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That appears to be a pretty significant spill, at least from this early information. No idea what the source would be, and Iran’s government hasn’t said anything about it as of this writing. Iran has been loading up decommissioned tankers with crude oil in recent days as its onsite and onshore storage facilities fill to capacity. It’s possible one of those old boats sprung a lead.

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Frackers Are Finally Ready to Drill. Trump Won’t See a Return of the Go-Go Days. - The “go-go days???” Seriously? Who wrote that goofy headline for the WSJ? My goodness. And why the need to use the pejorative term, “Frackers?” It’s all just so tiresome these days.