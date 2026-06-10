Oil Prices Set to Keep Rising Even After Iran Conflict Ends, Shell Boss Says - So, here’s the next looming PR nightmare for the oil and gas industry: The prospect of oil prices - and thus gas prices at the pump - continuing to go up even after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, assuming that actually happens. Shell CEO Wael Sawan joined senior execs at Exxon and Chevron on Tuesday in predicting such a scenario is already baked into the cake as domestic and international tank storage levels reach critical breaking points.

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It all makes me happy not to be in the industry anymore - I’d hate to be the guy having to explain all this to angry drivers who are paying $5/gallon again despite free tanker flow being restored at Hormuz.

Key Excerpt:

Prices of oil and gas will likely continue to rise beyond the current conflict-driven pressure as global demand continues to grow, the chief executive of oil major Shell said. Upside pressure on prices will be a story for the longer term, Wael Sawan told The Wall Street Journal’s Gordon Fairclough at the WSJ Leadership Institute CEO Summit on Wednesday. A price of around $60-$70 a barrel would keep the situation stable, he said. “[But] prices are going to move up,” Sawan said. “That’s the story of five to ten years [ahead].” Growing demand and rising prices could lead to producers going after hydrocarbon resources that are currently uneconomic to explore, Sawan said. “All the easy oil and gas has been found,” he said. Shell has already seen a boon from the spike in oil prices sparked by this year’s conflict in Iran and the Persian Gulf. The London-listed group booked a surge to nearly $2 billion in adjusted earnings in the division housing its oil-trading business at the start of this year. Sawan said at the time that volatility in prices offered an opportunity to cash in, even as the conflict disrupted production in the Middle East. Global currents will increasingly drive the cost of resources as countries focus on their own energy security, Sawan said during Wednesday’s interview.

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As an aside, focus on this quote: “All the easy oil and gas has been found.” I was in the comms department at Shell in 2006-07, and our senior execs recited that exact same talking point, word-for-word, even then. Matter of fact, that particular talking point had pre-dated my arrival at Shell by at least a decade.

I think it’s only fair to note that a shit-ton of easy oil and gas have been found in the last 30 years, and a shit-ton more will no doubt be found in the coming 30 years.

Shell really does need to update its talking points platform.

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