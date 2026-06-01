Don’t look now, but it seems the off-again, on-again Iran War is on again as the latest prematurely-publicized “peace” deal predictably falls apart. And that of course means that oil prices, after dropping 25% over the past two weeks, are on their way up again, as seen above.

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President Donald Trump says he is “in no hurry” to consolidate a deal with the Iranian regime, adding, “I’d like to say I’m in a hurry because gasoline prices are going to come tumbling down but if you are in a hurry you’re not going to make a good deal.”

Look, let’s be real: There is no “good deal” to be made with a regime made up of uncivilized fanatics. Even if you make what you think is a “good deal” with them, there is zero chance the would honor any such deal so long as the Mullahs maintain the power over the civilian government and the IRGC leadership remains intact.

So, the fighting is going to gradually resume and will continue on for weeks, if not months, to come. That’s reality. All else is propaganda until proven otherwise.