[First, apologies for the lack of content here yesterday. I was out of pocket taking care of a personal matter, and also have limited time today. I’ll be fully back up to speed tomorrow.]

Abu Dhabi tells buyers to load oil shipments from inside Hormuz - In the surest signal yet that the Strait of Hormuz is indeed open for increasing shipments, UAE National Oil Company ADNOC has informed its shipping customers to load up inside the Persian Gulf or face breach of contract proceedings, according to Bloomberg.

Key Excerpt:

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The United Arab Emirates state-owned producer said oil from its ports at Das and Zirku islands, which are located inside the Persian Gulf, has been available for loading since April 27. Failure to pick up the crude would constitute a breach of buyers’ lifting obligations, it added. In light of the recent US-Iran deal and “the envisaged uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, we expect that all cargoes will be lifted in accordance with the published loading programs,” it said in its notice to the company’s long-term buyers. If buyers can’t secure their own tankers, Adnoc would be able to assist with its own or affiliated vessels. The company also cited its general terms and conditions for the sale of crude oil, which states that a buyer shall pay compensation to the seller in the event of a failure to take delivery.

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Is that a big deal? Because it seems like a big deal to me.

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Oil prices mixed as postponed U.S.-Iran talks temper optimism over ceasefire progress - But, as soon as you start getting optimistic about progress, a big oopsie crops up in the form of this story at CNBC. It seems Bibi Netanyahu remains intent upon queering this deal, as he launched new strikes into the heart of Lebanon overnight. Readers here will know I’ve been among the staunchest defenders of Israel and its campaign to defend itself and rid the world of the Hezbollah and Hamas pestilence, but there is no other way to read the timing of these strikes.