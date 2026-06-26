Saudi Aramco resumes oil loading at Ras Tanura in boost to supply - This is a big, fat, hairy deal right here, folks. The fact that Saudi Arabia feels enough confidence in U.S. Naval control of the Strait of Hormuz to resume loadings at Ras Tanura is the strongest signal yet that the worst is over and the Trump agenda is working.

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Saudi Aramco resumed crude loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after a near four-month halt, shipping data showed, ‌as the world’s biggest oil exporter joined a rush to move cargoes amid industry hopes of a return to normal.

The Saudi oil loadings come even though a ship belonging to Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine (2603.TW), opens new tab was hit by an unknown object in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

Middle Eastern producers had been ramping up oil and gas output and exports in the lead-up to the interim deal between ​the United States and Iran to halt the war and reopen the strait where a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies ​used to pass.

Two Very Large Crude Carriers controlled by Saudi’s shipping arm Bahri were seen loading crude at Ras Tanura, the ⁠world’s biggest oil port, while another waited nearby, the data showed. Each VLCC is capable of loading 2 million barrels of oil.