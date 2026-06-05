Trump announces $700 million investment in coal plants and California export terminal - This announcement at the Oval Office on Thursday is without doubt the biggest energy-related story of the week. President Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to provide major funding for a new coal export terminal and to support the ongoing operations of 13 big coal-fired power plants which had been scheduled for premature retirement.

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Mr. Trump will invoke the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law that gives the U.S. president emergency authority over domestic industries, to distribute $75 million for a new coal export terminal in Oakland, California, and $425 million to support 13 existing plants across 10 states: West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Our action will allow these facilities to invest in upgrades that will extend their operational lives for decades into the future, reinforce the reliability of our electric grid, which is really the biggest beneficiary, and most importantly, keep electricity prices very low for the American people,” Mr. Trump said.

The Trump administration will also distribute $200 million in Department of Energy grants to build two new coal plants in Alaska and West Virginia and to restart a coal plant in Maryland. The facilities in Alaska and West Virginia will be the first new coal plants built in the U.S. since 2013.

A White House official told CBS News the initiative will create thousands of jobs for miners, railroad workers, engineers and construction workers and save consumers $50 billion in energy generation costs.