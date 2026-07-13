Frequent Oil Draws From U.S. Strategic Reserve Push Old System to Breaking Point - As the Iran conflict heats up again, concerns are again heightened over the impacts continuing withdrawals from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve will have on the system’s infrastructure. This piece in today’s WSJ does a pretty good job of laying it all out.

Key Excerpt:

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Now, frequent drawdowns, wear-and-tear and a lack of investments are straining the reserve, according to experts. The 60 Gulf Coast salt caverns that make up the stocks can’t be drawn from or refilled at the rate at which they were designed, federal researchers found. Equipment failures have bedeviled the reserve’s managers. At one point, a well broke and caused the loss of hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude.

The upshot: President Trump or a future administration might not be able to rely on the massive oil buffer like others have in the past—even as the prolonged U.S.-Iran war all but ensures continued volatility in energy markets.

“It’s a strategically important national asset, and I think that its management and supervision needs to be elevated to reflect that,” said Clayton Seigle, a nonresident scholar in energy security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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One key issue: Successive administrations and Congress have pumped oil out of the reserve dozens of times through sales to raise funds, as well as emergency releases. But the stockpiles were initially designed for up to five full drawdowns, and the frequent releases are degrading the sites’ integrity, experts say.

The reserve has experienced 16 major equipment failures since 2013, including of raw water and brine disposal piping. Some sites have seen well deformation and hydraulic failures. In May 2024, a well ruptured unexpectedly at a Texas site, causing the loss of as much as 400,000 barrels, the GAO report said.

The deterioration limits how much crude can be pumped into and out of the caverns. As of December, the DOE estimated 2.7 million barrels a day could be drawn out of the 4.4 million barrels it was designed to handle, according to GAO. About 440,000 barrels a day can be injected, out of the 785,000 barrels the initial design provided for. That means not all of the oil in the reserve might be accessible when needed, and replen