China’s Crude Buying Pause Has Helped Cushion the Market. That Might Be Changing. - The “cushions” which existed at the beginning of the Iran Conflict and its immediate aftermath have helped to minimize the increases in crude oil prices over the past four months. That’s all changing now as the floating inventory of crude on the water has diminished, national strategic reserves are running low, and now, as this story at the WSJ details, China preparing to re-enter the imports market.

Key Excerpt:

The world’s top crude importer was able to cut purchases because it had built up large inventories before the conflict. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates China added an average of 1.1 million barrels a day to strategic reserves in 2025, pushing stockpiles to nearly 1.4 billion barrels by the end of the year.

Crude imports plunged more than 40% in June from a year earlier, according to official data. The International Energy Agency estimates China drew down about 41 million barrels from crude stocks last month, allowing refiners to meet domestic demand without aggressively competing for cargoes.

China doesn’t have to rush back to the market. It still holds substantial oil inventories and can reduce some oil use by relying on other energy sources. Total oil stocks are estimated at around 1.9 billion barrels, enough to cover roughly 117 days of demand, according to Goldman Sachs.

But Chinese crude imports are still likely to rise, analysts at the bank said. Lower Middle Eastern prices for July and August cargoes could encourage refiners to return after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers cut official prices to attract buyers.