Energy: Visualizing 75 Years of U.S. Energy Production - Let’s start with this excellent story and graphic at the Visual Capitalist website. This is really one of the most effective illustrations I can remember seeing. Thanks to Niccole Conte for producing it. Everyone should go read the piece in full.

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Gas Prices Will Stay Higher for Longer, Even if Oil Falls - hmmmmmmmm, I’ve seen that “higher for longer” headline somewhere else in recent months…

Anyway, this is an interesting WSJ piece from Jinjoo Lee, posting that gasoline prices will remain elevated even if crude prices drop again in the near future due to current elevated refinery crack spreads. Might happen. Might not. We’ll see.