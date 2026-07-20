Wyoming Wind Turbines Killed More Than 23,000 Birds And Bats Last Year - Great piece here from Cowboy State Daily on the carnage to bird and bat populations wrought by the Wyoming Wind Industry.

Here’s what I posted about it on X:

Wyoming wind turbines killed more than 23,000 birds and bats in 2025 alone, and that is almost certainly a low-end estimate: ⚡️1,160 large birds (including Golden & Bald Eagles, raptors & waterfowl) ⚡️9,152 small birds (like meadowlarks) ⚡️13,423 bats Actual numbers are likely higher since scavengers and incomplete surveys hide many deaths, as reported by Cowboy State Daily. Government wildlife officials call this “within the acceptable range by region-wide standards.” What? How is this slaughter “acceptable”??? If an oil company killed a single Eagle, it would be hit with an enormous fine. But serial-killer wind developers are immune? Chopping up over 1,100 big birds, including protected eagles, is fine if it’s “regional”? This is the same government that fines ranchers and restricts farmers over far less impact on endangered species. Wind power is marketed as clean & green, yet it turns skies into industrial kill zones. Turbines spin even at low winds when birds aren’t paying attention. Mitigation like IdentiFlight cameras or painting blades black amounts to slapping bandaids on a gunshot wound. We’re destroying apex predators and pollinators (bats eat tons of insects) to “save the planet” from too much plant food in the air, while ignoring nuclear, which produces reliable power with near-zero wildlife toll. What happened to what we used to call “environmentalism?” When did the same NGOs who fought for the Endangered Species Act actively choose to become a protection racket for bird killers?

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Oil Climbs as U.S.-Iran Attacks Escalate, With Brent Back Above $90 - Call this the “no sh*t, Sherlock” headline of the day. The only question now is how high will the prices go? The overnight rise of just 3% seems incredibly modest given what’s happening now in the region.

Key Excerpt:

Oil surged above $90 a barrel for the first time in more than a month after the U.S. and Iran sharply escalated hostilities over the weekend, deepening a conflict that has spread across the Middle East and threatening prolonged disruption to global energy markets. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 3.2% to $90.93 a barrel in early trading on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate gained 2.8% to $84.05 a barrel. European natural-gas prices also jumped, topping 60 euros a megawatt-hour. Iranian missile strikes on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan killed two U.S. service members and left a third presumed dead, marking the first American deaths from hostile fire since April. The U.S. targeted Iranian military installations, coastal surveillance sites and communications networks to diminish Tehran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said on Sunday.

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