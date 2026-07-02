Chart of the Day, from X account ClimateCharts: See above. There is no “energy transition” happening. What is happening is a heavily-subsidized diversification and addition in capacity from all energy sources. And, as ClimateCharts correctly points out, trillions of dollars wasted at our expense on green grifts.

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Small-Engine Makers Gain Big Momentum in Data Centers - Solid piece here at the WSJ about the role smaller natural gas turbines are playing for the data center industry due to the long lead times involved in sourcing the big combined cycle turbines for behind the meter power plants. A great example of how the oil and gas industry always finds a way to meet demands.