Welp, this can’t be good. The Houthis struck a Saudi oil tanker near the Bab el Mandeb Strait overnight, sending oil prices skyrocketing again. As of this writing at 6:30 a.m. CT Thursday, the Brent index is hovering just below $99/bbl, up almost 5% in overnight trading.

Share

So now, Saudi Arabia’s 7 million bpd transported via pipeline to the Red Sea have only one outlet - the Suez Canal - out to the open market. The trouble there is that the Suez cannot handle VLCC’s, the largest class of oil tankers which can carry upwards of 2 million barrels in a single load.

The Saudis will now be forced to source a higher number of smaller ships to carry their oil, and the tankers carrying cargoes to Asian markets must now transit all the way around the African continent to get there, adding weeks to their journeys.