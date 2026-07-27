If you haven’t figured out by now that crude markets are being heavily manipulated, then maybe the dramatic drop in prices overnight because nobody on either side of the U.S./Iran war was blowing anything up for a couple of days ought to convince you.

Share

We’ve got tanker traffic at a virtual standstill at two key choke points amid a market that has suffered from a 5-7 million bpd supply deficit for four months, and prices are dropping???

Yeah, that’s not the market talking. And it can’t last forever.

****************