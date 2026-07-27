5 Big Energy Stories - 7.27.2026: Our Heavily Manipulated Global Crude Market
If you haven’t figured out by now that crude markets are being heavily manipulated, then maybe the dramatic drop in prices overnight because nobody on either side of the U.S./Iran war was blowing anything up for a couple of days ought to convince you.
We’ve got tanker traffic at a virtual standstill at two key choke points amid a market that has suffered from a 5-7 million bpd supply deficit for four months, and prices are dropping???
Yeah, that’s not the market talking. And it can’t last forever.
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