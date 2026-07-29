Oil jumps as U.S.-Iran resume strikes after a brief pause - Oil prices are rising again in our bizarro world featuring a pretty clearly manipulated market, after Iran’s IRGC decided to launch more missiles overnight. So, we are to believe that traders remain sanguine and unaffected amid a de facto shutdown of not one, but two key choke points impacting well over 10 million barrels per day of crude supply, but go nuts with panic over a brief exchange of missiles even though none of them hit their targets, per Centcom. That’s just wild, man.

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Key Excerpt:

Oil rose sharply in Asia trading, following renewed tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched an attack on American forces, while the U.S. along with the Saudis struck Tehran-backed sites in Iraq.

Futures for international benchmark Brent crude for September delivery gained 3.48% to $87.02 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 3.34% to $81.91 per barrel.

“Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East,” according to a post on X by the U.S. Central Command.

U.S. and Saudi forces also struck “multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites” in eastern Iraq on Tuesday stateside, retaliating against more than 30 drone attacks in the past three days by “Iran-aligned terrorists,” Centcom said.