BP Puts U.K. North Sea Business Up for Sale - I list this story first because it so starkly represents the end of an era for UK energy. The story doesn’t talk about it, but BP teamed with Esso in 1963 to run the first-ever seismic surveys in the North Sea. BP obtained its first North Sea lease from the British government in 1964. This move represents the end of a 63-year legacy.

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British energy major BP is putting its U.K. North Sea business up for sale, paving the way to end oil production in its home country after more than half a century.

BP said Friday that it would market the business to potential buyers as it refocuses spending on higher-returning projects elsewhere.

The move comes as new Chief Executive Meg O’Neill reviews BP’s portfolio in a strategic shake-up designed to boost profit and shareholder returns. The company is targeting $20 billion in asset sales by the end of 2027 in a bid to cut net debt.

BP’s share price and profitability have fallen behind peers in recent years—in part after an ill-fated push into green energy—and the company is attempting to catch up by spending more on its core oil-and-gas business.

O’Neill said Friday that as BP directs spending to its highest-value opportunities, its North Sea business may be better positioned as part of another company.

The assets BP is putting up for sale include five production hubs off the east coast of Scotland and west of the Shetland Islands. The business employs around 1,100 people.