UN’s Guterres declares fossil fuel era fading; presses nations for new climate plans before COP30 summit - Antonio Guterres, the feckless sec. gen. of the UN, appears now to have given up on shouting absurd alarmist sophistries he’s deployed in the past in favor of just making simple false claims. His warnings that the world is on a “highway to hell,” and has “entered the era of global boiling” having failed to frighten the world into submission, this shameless grifter has obvious decided to just pretend reality is no longer a thing.

Just one of a million reasons why every dollar the U.S. spends on the UN is a dollar wasted.

Key Excerpt:

In a special address at UN Headquarters in New York, Mr. Guterres cited surging clean energy investment and plunging solar and wind costs that now outcompete fossil fuels. “The energy transition is unstoppable, but the transition is not yet fast enough or fair enough,” he said. The speech, A Moment of Opportunity: Supercharging the Clean Energy Age – a follow‑up to last year’s Moment of Truth – was delivered alongside a new UN technical report drawing on global energy and finance bodies. Share “Just follow the money,” Mr. Guterres said, noting that $2 trillion flowed into clean energy last year, $800 billion more than fossil fuels and up almost 70 per cent in a decade. Key points from the address Point of no return – The world has irreversibly shifted towards renewables, with fossil fuels entering their decline

Clean energy surge – $2 trillion invested in clean energy last year, $800 billion more than fossil fuels

Cost revolution – Solar now 41 per cent cheaper and offshore wind 53 per cent cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives.

Global challenge – Calls on G20 nations to align new national climate plans with the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement

Energy security – Renewables ensure “real energy sovereignty”

Six opportunity areas – Climate plan ambition, modern grids, sustainable demand, just transition, trade reform, and finance for emerging markets. A shift in possibility He noted new data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showing solar, once four times costlier, is now 41 per cent cheaper than fossil fuels. Similarly, offshore wind is 53 per cent cheaper, with more than 90 per cent of new renewables worldwide beating the cheapest new fossil alternative. “This is not just a shift in power. It is a shift in possibility,” he said. Renewables nearly match fossil fuels in global installed power capacity, and “almost all the new power capacity built” last year came from renewables, he said, noting that every continent added more clean power than fossil fuels.

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Man, I lost 10 IQ points just cutting and pasting that nonsense. Let’s move on.

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Even Claude Is in the Dark About Dario Amodei’s Wife—and Her Influence at Anthropic - Ok, this is only tangentially related to energy, but this story is so simultaneously hilarious and disturbing that I just could not pass it up. It turns out that the wife of Anthropic’s founder herself founded a porn company, tried to get Jeffrey Epstein to invest in it, and wanted to pair the porn with an online shopping facility.

You cannot make this stuff up, folks. Don’t. even. try.