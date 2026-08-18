Let’s start with these interesting remarks by Chris Wright on Fox News yesterday. The Secretary was in Midland, Texas speaking to an oil industry event there.

Transcript:

John Roberts: Brings me to my next question. Even though you’ve been getting out almost prewar levels, and on some days pre prewar levels or prewar levels of oil is still on the screen there. Eighty-three dollars a barrel up from I think low 60s back in early February. Why is the price of oil so high if almost all the oil that was getting out before the war is getting out now. Secretary Chris Wright: Because as you said, almost all, almost all, we’re not fully back to the full flows. So, there is a disruption here. But I’ve got to point out oil prices were far higher during the Biden administration when there wasn’t disruption of flows in the Middle East. And another huge thing for energy prices in the United States is Democratic policies at both the federal level and at the state level. Electricity prices are more than 40 percent higher in states run by Democrats. Gasoline prices are 40, 50 cents a gallon higher with Democrat energy policies. So foolish green energy policies, they’re at least as responsible for high energy prices as the conflict with Iran. And the conflict is going to lead to a better world going forward. These sort of foolish green policies don’t lead to better world in any way, just more expensive world.

[End]

Honestly, I’m not sure this “foolish green policies” line of rhetoric will be all that effective, even though it damn sure is true.

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Secretary Wright later had this to say about the potential to further raise U.S. production in the Permian Basin during another press availability:

Transcript:

…produce more oil and gas at less cost than we ever could before. That’s grown in America production. And the Permian Basin, where we are right now in West Texas, the production, when President Trump was first elected 10 years ago, since then, oil production in this basin, America’s largest oil field, oil production has quadrupled. Natural gas production has grown sevenfold. And so, this is about innovation, and this is unleashing American energy.

[End]

Wright is right about this, too. There is no reason to believe oil or natural gas production in the Permian has reached its limits. But there is reason to believe the big companies which now dominate the drilling in the Basin might not be eager to invest the added capital required to accomplish that.

Can’t blame the Secretary for his advocacy, though. After four years of Jennifer Granholm pretending to know the slightest thing about real energy in this country, Chris Wright remains a whopping breath of fresh air in this job.

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Why Trump Is Threatening Again to Bomb Oman - In case you, like me, were wondering why the President of the United States was suddenly threatening to “bomb the shit out of” tiny little Oman yesterday, this is a pretty good explainer from the Wall Street Journal.