In case you missed it, President Donald Trump repeated his waffling act on the Iran War again over the weekend, putting out the post below in which he says he called off a planned major attack on Iran’s infrastructure because - he claims yet again - negotiations with a pack of uncivilized liars are going so darn well and peace in our time is at hand!

Share

Holy crap. Take a look:

Obviously, this is just the President’s latest of about 3 dozen attempts to influence both oil prices and the stock market by making yet another false claim about “making a deal” with a government in which nobody really knows who is in charge.

It’s madness. but it works. See the next story for proof.

Oil prices fall more than 5% as Middle East tensions ebb on diplomatic efforts - Welp, President Trump’s latest waffling post about the Iran War had its intended effect. Oil traders appear to be the must gullible class of people on plant Earth. It’s the only explanation why they keep falling for the same Abbott and Costello routine over and over and over again.