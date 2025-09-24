Gas makes a comeback at Climate Week - While most of the discussions at the UN’s “Climate Week” will center around how to double down on the failing subsidized alternatives which are doubling up utility bills all over the world, there is a new momentum developing around natural gas and how to increase its distribution and availability.

Key Excerpt: At a number of events on Tuesday, senior officials made a case for gas as essential for energy security and a buttress to renewables. Anna Bjerde, managing director of operations at the World Bank, told a small group of reporters that the lender is agnostic about which technologies it helps finance to improve access to electricity around Africa. The main focus of that work has been on solar, she said, but “gas has to be discussed and pursued” for providing baseload power. “We should be leaning in to help countries develop gas.”

White House looking to make oil deals at Climate Week - Axios reports that natural gas isn’t the only fossil fuel on the Climate Week agenda in the mind of the Trump delegation. They’re looking to make deals related to oil, too, at least according to the somewhat misleading headline. When you get into the bowels of this brief report, though, you see it focuses mainly on working to ensure the U.S. remains the preferred LNG provider to Europe as the President works to leverage EU countries to get off of Russian gas.