China won’t seek new special, differential treatment in WTO negotiations - This commitment was made by Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a side meeting yesterday at the UN Climate Week conference in New York City. While it does not change China’s “developing nation” status for purposes of meeting Paris Climate Accord commitments, it does serve to highlight the fact that China, the country with the second biggest economy on Planet Earth, still enjoys such status, which comes with an array of payments and subsidies funded by the “developed nations” of the west.

Share

Key Excerpt: WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala hailed the decision as “major news key to WTO reform” in a post on her X account on Wednesday, saying that “this is a culmination of many years of hard work and I want to applaud China’s leadership on this issue.”

The move stands as an important step in firmly upholding the multilateral trading system and actively advancing the GDI and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), Li Chenggang, China’s international trade representative and vice minister of commerce (MOFCOM), told a press briefing following the announcement.