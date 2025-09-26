Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports - Reuters doesn’t emphasize it, but this story is an indicator that Trump’s doctrine towards the Russia/Ukraine war is succeeding in putting pressure on Putin. Trump is hitting Putin where it hurts by depleting his oil revenues on two fronts: By providing high-tech military drones and other munitions which enable Ukraine to effective strike at Russian refining/transport infrastructure, and by leaning on India and China to scale back their imports of Russian oil in defiance of NATO/US/EU sanctions.

Key Excerpt: “Gains were supported by ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian oil infrastructure, NATO’s warning to Russia it is ready to respond to future violations of its airspace and Russia’s move to halt key fuel exports,” said IG analyst Tony Sycamore. Russia will introduce a partial ban on diesel exports until the end of the year and extend an existing ban on gasoline exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.