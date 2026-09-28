Meet Bill Nye, the Climate Scam Guy - During the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, Bill Nye - who isn’t a scientist at all - told MSNBC’s deranged audience that the best way to stop a big increase in hurricanes (which isn’t really happening) would be to vote for Kamala Harris.

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No, really, he said that - I swear I’m not making this up. Here you go:

As we all know, Kamala Harris was a miserable joke of a presidential candidate, and Donald Trump won that election going away.

Since that election, the Atlantic Basin saw just one hurricane make landfall in 2025 - it hit Jamaica - and has seen ZERO hurricanes even form thus far in the 2026 season.

Bill Nye is a scammer. He’s been a scammer since Day 1. Don’t be like Bill Nye.

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