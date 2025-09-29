Energy Dept. adds ‘climate change’ and ‘emissions’ to banned words list - DOE added three terms to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s list of words to avoid in internal and external documents and communications on Friday. Politico characterizes the edict as the “latest in a series of Trump administration efforts to dispute, silence or downplay the realities of climate change.”

Key Excerpt: Other terms officials must ditch include “energy transition,” “sustainability/sustainable,” “‘clean’ or ‘dirty’ energy,” “Carbon/CO2 ‘Footprint’” and “Tax breaks/tax credits/subsidies.”