Nations Rethink Plans for Brazil Climate Summit as Costs Soar - Without the usual hundreds of millions in U.S. funding, UN organizers for the upcoming COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil find themselves a little in the lurch on how to pay for all the profligate spending needed to ensure the global elites who attend these events are able to enjoy their usual levels of luxury throughout the event. Go figure.

Naturally, though, Bloomberg’s climate alarm-friendly writers couch the conundrum in the friendliest of language: “envoys from the countries most vulnerable to global warming are worried about their ability to take part in talks vital to their own future.” I swear, I laugh out loud every time I read that line. It’s pure genius from a woke alarmist point of view.

Key Excerpt: Accommodations in Belém are scarce and fetching high prices. Although organizers are redoubling efforts to secure more rooms, representatives of developing and at-risk countries say they’re considering scaling back their presence at this year’s event, which would reduce their visibility and negotiating power.

Evans Njewa, a Malawian official who chairs the Least Developed Countries Group on Climate Change, said that “a significant number of negotiators” from its 40-plus member states “may either not attend or only be present in Brazil for a few days” due to accommodation challenges, although countries are still exploring their options, he added.

Oh, the humanity!