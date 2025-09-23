Orsted Can Restart Construction of U.S. Offshore Wind Farm, Court Says - A federal judge issued a temporary order on Monday which will allow struggling Danish wind developer Orsted to resume construction of its Revolution Wind project offshore Rhode Island. Long-time judge Royce Lamberth blocked the stop-work order issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in August halting work on the project while a thorough review of its Biden-era permitting process could be conducted.

Share

Key Excerpt: A U.S. judge on Monday granted a preliminary injunction that blocks enforcement of the stop-work order, noting that Revolution Wind would likely suffer “irreparable harm” without it…Orsted recently disclosed that the stop-work order is costing it up to $15 million a week in extra capital expenditure, but that these costs would increase significantly if it wasn’t lifted by late September. If it is forced to cancel Revolution Wind completely, the company said it would face impairments of 8 billion kroner ($1.27 billion) plus $500 million in additional costs.

An article in the New York Times indicates the Interior Department may not appeal the decision with this quote from a DOI spokesperson: Elizabeth Peace, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department, said in a statement that Revolution Wind “will be able to resume construction” while the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management “continues its investigation into possible impacts by the project to national security and prevention of other uses on the Outer Continental Shelf.”