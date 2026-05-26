5 Big Energy Stories: Mr. Wonderful and Data Centers Top the News
Mr. Wonderful is Fighting Back - Kevin O’Leary - “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC’s “Shark Tank” - has been an absolutely horrible spokesman for his company’s big data center in Box Elder County, Utah. Totally inept, bad messaging - he’s among the worst I’ve ever seen, frankly.
But, he is a smart guy in the business world, and now appears to have dug up proof of foreign funding of the highly organized leftist campaign to kill expansion of data centers and related energy infrastructure in the United States.
The apparent leader of the campaign? Far-left tech billionaire Neville Singham, longtime ally of the Chinese Communist Party - working with Arabella Advisors, a DC-based consultancy.
In the video clip below, Mr. Wonderful lays out the case his team has built and has now presented to the Trump administration:
Transcript:
O’Leary: I have another mission that has emerged from this that I did not see coming. And maybe we want to segue into what happened the evening of May 4th at 8.30 because I have 12 million plus followers on various social media platforms.
I got a call from one of our IT guys and he said, there’s something wrong here. There’s a massive influx in DMs going on on two specific platforms, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram. Not a small increase. Tens of thousands of percent increase.
I said, well, is that a mistake? Is there a technical glitch on these platforms?
He said, unlikely, they’re two different complete platforms. So he had a first look and he said, wow, there’s a lot of similar IP addresses here. And so he did an initial scan and we realized, wait a second, there is bots operating here. There are nefarious accounts from out of the country dumping stuff that’s completely false about Utah.
So we didn’t wait. The next morning we hired and started working with a very advanced data science team. And what we learned was, to me, shocking. Just stunning. I couldn’t believe it. I mean, I still can’t because I’m getting the data by the four hour cycle now.