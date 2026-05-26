Mr. Wonderful is Fighting Back - Kevin O’Leary - “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC’s “Shark Tank” - has been an absolutely horrible spokesman for his company’s big data center in Box Elder County, Utah. Totally inept, bad messaging - he’s among the worst I’ve ever seen, frankly.

But, he is a smart guy in the business world, and now appears to have dug up proof of foreign funding of the highly organized leftist campaign to kill expansion of data centers and related energy infrastructure in the United States.

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The apparent leader of the campaign? Far-left tech billionaire Neville Singham, longtime ally of the Chinese Communist Party - working with Arabella Advisors, a DC-based consultancy.

In the video clip below, Mr. Wonderful lays out the case his team has built and has now presented to the Trump administration:

Transcript: