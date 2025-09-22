Vistra CEO Burke poised for $340 million payout amid fossil fuel, nuclear revival - A typically slanted headline to a story from Reuters about a CEO who is benefitting from a corporate compensation package which incentivized - gasp! - maximizing returns to investors. Oh, the humanity!

Share

Vistra CEO James Burke has steered his company’s focus towards investing in real baseload generation capacity powered by natural gas, coal, and nuclear since taking over the job in May 2022. Burke is now being handsomely rewarded because his chosen strategy has resulted in a whopping 450% rise in the company’s stock price since January 2024. And, the story notes, the company’s prospects only stand to get better from here, at least for the duration of the Trump presidency.

Key Excerpt: In May, Burke and Vistra bet more on fossil fuels, agreeing to buy seven gas-fired power plants from Lotus Infrastructure Partners for $1.9 billion, furthering its foothold in the PJM market, where the electric grid is straining to keep pace with AI-driven electricity demand.

Tanner James, a stock analyst at Jefferies, estimates Vistra will generate an operating profit of $7.4 billion next year, a 31% increase over the company’s results in 2024.