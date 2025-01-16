With the confirmation hearings for Trump nominees for Secretary of Interior (North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum) and Secretary of Energy (Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright) starting up this week, now is a good time to preview some of the many energy policy actions incoming President Donald Trump is likely to take in the early days of his second term in office.

[Note: This piece is also published at Forbes.]

It has been widely reported that the President-elect plans to execute as many as 100 executive orders on a wide variety of issues during his first day in office next Monday. Many, if not most of those will be focused on border security and national security areas, but some will also no doubt apply to bolstering the nation’s energy security.

Regardless of what happens on Day 1, the coming weeks promise to be a very busy time where national energy policy is concerned.

Given that, here is a list of 8 high-impact items we should expect the new President to kick-start his energy policy efforts into action: