As reported by CNN of all places, the pair of clown children who tossed soup on a priceless Van Gogh painting in 2022 have been handed stern prison sentences by a British judge:

UK court hands prison terms to climate activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

Two climate activists in their early 20s were sentenced to prison by a London court Friday for throwing soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting during a protest against fossil fuels. Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, from the protest group Just Stop Oil were imprisoned for two years, and 20 months, respectively, according to PA Media. These are the latest in a string of prison sentences handed to climate activists in the UK for engaging in disruptive protests against the use of fossil fuels. Two relatively new, controversial laws have boosted the powers of police and courts to crack down on protests that are disruptive, even when they are peaceful. The sentences appeared to do little to deter Just Stop Oil: Hours after they were handed down, three more Just Stop Oil activists threw soup over two other Van Gogh paintings of sunflowers in the Poets and Lovers exhibition at the National Gallery, the same venue the 2022 protests was staged, according to the group.

[End]

This is great news, of course, but what we are not seeing is the courts in Britain, Germany or anywhere else also punishing the management and security officials at the galleries where these atrocities take place for their obvious complicity in the staged events. As I’ve pointed out many times, it is simply not possible for these thugs to bring in cans of soup or paint to these galleries without officials in charge looking the other way. Many of the videos in fact show officials just standing around and looking on, doing nothing to stop the events as they unfold.

Still, it is somewhat satisfying to at least see some of these idiots finally being punished in a way that will deter future miscreants.

Jolly good show, Brits! Keep it up!

That is all.