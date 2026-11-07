Finally, an American worker is fighting back against the leftwing billionaire-funded NGO machine trying to shut down an entire industry that puts food on his family’s table. A new lawsuit brought by Impresa Legal Group is an excellent first step toward fighting back the astroturf campaign attacking the data center industry.

The value of the case is that it puts specific allegations targeting named defendants before a federal court. Now, real evidence will have to carry the argument.

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Impresa says it’s ready. In a November 4 announcement, the firm and local counsel Edward Chung filed the proposed class action in the Western District of Washington on behalf of Monte Pringle and other workers. Pringle is a licensed electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 191. The firm says he lost multiple long-term work opportunities over the last two years because of the defendants’ campaign.

For all the political propaganda from the left about defending working families, the worker often disappears from the data center debate. We hear about the tech companies, the investors, and the activists instead. Pringle puts a new face on the argument: A skilled tradesman whose next contract depends on somebody being allowed to build something. It’s amazing we even have to have this conversation in today’s America, but here we are.