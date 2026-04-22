David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Becky Byrd's avatar
Becky Byrd
2h

Love that!

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
1h

In the twilight of my life it is very hard to count my blessings. This passage reminds me in spades! Thank you.

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