Have you wondered in recent weeks why every Democrat and their media toadies always appear to have tears in their eyes and steam emanating from their ears when they turn up on your TV screens? There is good reason for that, and a lot of it has to do with the sea change President Donald Trump and his team are affecting in the realm of energy and climate policy.

Trump and Company are, put simply, well on their way to reversing the insanity of the Biden/Obama green new deal policy suite, replacing every element of it with policies grounded in common sense and an eye for enhancing America’s energy security, all building towards a return to the days of American Energy Dominance.

No wonder the people who worked overtime over the last 16 years to destroy every pillar of U.S. energy security always seem to be screaming into a microphone to audiences of Soros-paid, sign-waving nitwits. Watching this happen day-in and day-out must be absolutely infuriating.